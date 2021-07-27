Peace Dike

Bridgette - Beauty Booking App

Bridgette is a mobile app that helps users discover and book their favorite salons online.

Case study on Medium:

https://peacedike.medium.com/ux-case-study-beauty-booking-app-bde7e960ed42

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
