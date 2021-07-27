Uhost - Website Hosting & WHMCS Template

Item URL: https://themeforest.net/item/uhost-web-hosting-with-whmcs-template/26581766

Uhost is a website template crafted specially for hosting provider packed with all necessary hosting pages and elements. In the package you will get both HTML Website Template and WHMCS Template. Uhost made with Bootstrap 4 and all latest web technologies. The layouts are responsive so it can fit on all devices.

Features

WHMCS template included

Bootstrap 4.5

Responsive layouts

7 Homepages

7 Color schemes

Pricing tables with switch

HTML 5 and CSS 3

W3C valid HTML files

GTMetrix score A

Revolution Slider ($12 Value – included!)

Jquery Carousel

6 color schemes included

800+ Icons

Parallax background

Bootstrap components compatible

Working PHP contact form

Files are well commented

Neat and commented source code

Cross browser compatible