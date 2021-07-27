Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Uhost - Website Hosting & WHMCS Template

Uhost - Website Hosting & WHMCS Template clean minimal interface web design website hosting whmcs 8
Item URL: https://themeforest.net/item/uhost-web-hosting-with-whmcs-template/26581766

Uhost is a website template crafted specially for hosting provider packed with all necessary hosting pages and elements. In the package you will get both HTML Website Template and WHMCS Template. Uhost made with Bootstrap 4 and all latest web technologies. The layouts are responsive so it can fit on all devices.

Features
WHMCS template included
Bootstrap 4.5
Responsive layouts
7 Homepages
7 Color schemes
Pricing tables with switch
HTML 5 and CSS 3
W3C valid HTML files
GTMetrix score A
Revolution Slider ($12 Value – included!)
Jquery Carousel
6 color schemes included
800+ Icons
Parallax background
Bootstrap components compatible
Working PHP contact form
Files are well commented
Neat and commented source code
Cross browser compatible

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
