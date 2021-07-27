Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
artforgame

Panda Jones slot machine - Background

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Panda Jones slot machine - Background digital designer digital design game designer slot designer slot development slot developer slot game art slot game design slot background background slot background art background design background illustration design slot machine gambling slot design game design game art
Download color palette

The background of the "Panda Jones" slot is made in the style of the movie "Indiana Jones".

In the foreground are sacred Hindu symbols and a dragon's head on top of a mountain. On the left is a staircase ascending to the temple, paved of white and orange stones, on both sides of which there are small stone dragon heads with an open mouth, as well as vegetation on the sides, and opposite, on a hill, there is a large sacred dragon head.

In the center is the Colosseum, which is based on multiple labyrinthine structures similar to those of Machu Picchu. In the background of the celestial monastery there are large white stones, and a little further off there are high green mountains extending into the blue sky and touching the clouds with their tops.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/panda-jones/

#background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #PandaJones #IndianaJones #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like