Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lisa

App for the local floristic shop

Lisa
Lisa
  • Save
App for the local floristic shop typography illustration design app ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

The app would allow the shop to share important tips on caring about the plants, keep in touch with customers, give fast answers, and help the clients feel confident and supported.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Lisa
Lisa

More by Lisa

View profile
    • Like