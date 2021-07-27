Aryan Thakur

BrontEnergy Logo 2

BrontEnergy Logo 2 company minimal renewable sunlight ecofriendly solar power panel solar ecology sun creative inspiration vector logo illustration gradient design concept branding adobe illustrator
Here's the second logo concept for 'BrontEnergy'.
Brontenergy is a private company which aims to provide renewable and eco-friendly source of energy mainly with the help of sunlight and solar panels.
