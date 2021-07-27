Rebecca Gardner

Green Tôm - Vietnamese Restaurant Branding Pattern

Green Tôm - Vietnamese Restaurant Branding Pattern packaging design packaging asian food asian fusion restaurant branding vector pattern vietnam pattern brand design vector illustration branding adobe photoshop asian restaurant design adobe illustrator
This is a pattern I designed for Green Tôm, an Asian Fusion Café. It is used for packaging and design purposes.

