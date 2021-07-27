Fayzur Rahman

Covid-19 Vaccination Registration App

Fayzur Rahman
Fayzur Rahman
  • Save
Covid-19 Vaccination Registration App product design vaccination novel corona corona vairus covid-19 mobile app app design ux design ui
Download color palette

Hi Everyone,

Please check out my latest exploration work.
This a Covid-19 Vaccination Registration App design. Hope you guys will like it.
If any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated

I am available for work :
fayzrahman28@gmail.com

Fayzur Rahman
Fayzur Rahman

More by Fayzur Rahman

View profile
    • Like