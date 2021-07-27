Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 080 :: Date Picker

Daily UI 080 :: Date Picker
This date picker is very simplistic but gets the job done. With it a user can choose their departure date by selecting the desired date from the calendar list. Arrows at the top allow users to move through the months to select a date in the future.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Matthew Marquise

