VintG

Oksana Yushko
Oksana Yushko
VintG vector vintage game arcade branding logo flat graphic design graphic design
Weekly warm up. Logo for a retro video-game arcade.

Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
