Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rain Cyberpunk Photoshop Action
This Rain Cyberpunk Photoshop Action are perfect for photographers and designers.
It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images
to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 10 Different Color Option
when you open unviewed eye. Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect.
My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014, CC2015,CC2015.5, CC2016,CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version
First open an image in Photoshop. For resize image select crop tools and go top menu bar you
see W x H x Reso three blank box. Write W 3000px,H 2000px,Resolation 72. Then press enter button.
File Includes:
- ATN File(Photoshop Action File)
- Brush File
- 10 Color Option
- Help File
-PDF Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- No photoshop skill needed
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images are not included
Recommend: For best result use photo between 3000-2000px ,DPI 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6343017-Rain-Cyberpunk-Photoshop-Action?published