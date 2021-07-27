Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alice

Blue Bubble Girl

Alice
Alice
  • Save
Blue Bubble Girl blue palette anime autodesk sketchbook illustration
Download color palette

"She looked towards the ocean, and wished she was back in bed. Anything but this ridiculous party."

A quick and easy illustration, flat colours and a limited colour palette.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Alice
Alice

More by Alice

View profile
    • Like