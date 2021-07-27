Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kanghusein.id

Cafe and Pizza Shop Logo

kanghusein.id
kanghusein.id
  • Save
Cafe and Pizza Shop Logo coffe gold company business shop pizza cafe logos graphic design ui branding illustration minimal logotype icon flat design design logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo | Available on Logoground
• Cafe and Pizza Shop
___________________
If you need logo design services for products, businesses or organizations, please contact us. We are ready to serve wholeheartedly.

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/omahlogo.std/
Behance | https://www.behance.net/kanghusein
Logoground | https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=410191

Like, comment and Share
Thanks you ☺️

kanghusein.id
kanghusein.id

More by kanghusein.id

View profile
    • Like