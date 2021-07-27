Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vidianinn

Children Book Cover - Mathematics Book

Vidianinn
Vidianinn
Children Book Cover - Mathematics Book book cover illustration art vector illustration children illustration children book graphic design cover illustration
Hallo! It was my commission artwork for client a few months ago. This cover book contain is illustration of children's studying mathematics. I'm very happy to work this illustration! :)
You can find my other artwork on IG : @vidianinn

Vidianinn
Vidianinn

