music > breathing <3

settings design.
I kinda came out of my comfort zone makin this. This design glows a lot, just like life, just like music. I referred to 3 music apps and the idea was always to try and minimalize the number the options, no particular reason , ig that's my "thing".
Reviews and Feedbacks are appreciated.
Carpe Diem. Cheers