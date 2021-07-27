Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandr Dobrotvir

Amazon Shopping App

Alexandr Dobrotvir
Alexandr Dobrotvir
  • Save
Amazon Shopping App mobile amazon interface card app shopping design product modern clean ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋
Happy to share another design, This time an Amazon Shopping App.

Feedbacks are always welcome.
Press "L" if you like it.

Wanna collaborate? Feel free to contact:  
📩Email: Dobrotvir.o@gmail.com
📘Behance: AlexDobrotvir

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Alexandr Dobrotvir
Alexandr Dobrotvir

More by Alexandr Dobrotvir

View profile
    • Like