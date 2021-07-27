Food Delivery App Ui | Food Restaurant App Ui

Hey Friends,

This is Food Palacx. They provide fast food service with food delivery. It's a basically restaurant app.

In this restaurant they serve rich fast food with vegetable items that's why i give a colorful and organic look on this.

That's why simply a user easily understand the restaurant service and he will easily handle this app.

This app is also a minimal so a user can get his service by this app so easily.

Hopefully you will like it. Please share your opinion about this design & also constructive criticism will be allowed.

Press "L" if you love it , Have a great day.

Photo by Google

💌 Have a project idea? I am available for new projects.

Feel free to contact me:

Email: mrdesign32@outlook.com

WhatsApp: +880 175 658 5248

Instagram | Facebook Page | Facebook Personal | Website