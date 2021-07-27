🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Food Delivery App Ui | Food Restaurant App Ui
Hey Friends,
This is Food Palacx. They provide fast food service with food delivery. It's a basically restaurant app.
In this restaurant they serve rich fast food with vegetable items that's why i give a colorful and organic look on this.
That's why simply a user easily understand the restaurant service and he will easily handle this app.
This app is also a minimal so a user can get his service by this app so easily.
Hopefully you will like it. Please share your opinion about this design & also constructive criticism will be allowed.
Press "L" if you love it , Have a great day.
Photo by Google
💌 Have a project idea? I am available for new projects.
Feel free to contact me:
Email: mrdesign32@outlook.com
WhatsApp: +880 175 658 5248
Instagram | Facebook Page | Facebook Personal | Website