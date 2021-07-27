Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Adejuyigbe

DBZ transparent PNG

Daniel Adejuyigbe
Daniel Adejuyigbe
typography graphic design design
A design that integrates typography with white space. I overlapped text together to create this effect. The dashes are actually the letter I in uppercase overlapped with hollow capital letter I's

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Daniel Adejuyigbe
Daniel Adejuyigbe

