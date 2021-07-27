Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irene Weber

Invest game

Irene Weber
Irene Weber
  • Save
Invest game figma site investor investing investment web design game
Download color palette

Web site and Identity for «invest game» (a platform that tracks deals and some public transactions on the market of gaming companies)

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124236759/Invest-Game

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Irene Weber
Irene Weber

More by Irene Weber

View profile
    • Like