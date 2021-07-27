Healthcare | Logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
This is an internal logo I designed for a global healthcare corporation, headquartered in the US.
They have over 2000 employees across multiple subsidiaries, and needed a brand that could be used for smaller internal projects in where these teams were collaborating.
The logo had to reflect the 2 subsidiaries and converging and collaborating. The circle around the mark represents the parent company tying these teams together and signifying their global presence.
Press "L" if you like it!
I’m a London based designer with experience helping companies build and test MVPs, and create effective websites quickly with Webflow.