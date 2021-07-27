Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hospital admission App

Hospital admission App log in onboarding ios patient health app mobile design ux design
At ConnectedCare, we started building this beautiful App to make patients' lives easier. I've been working, for almost two years, on building user flows, easy experiences and usable interfaces. I think it's time for me to release this work and presented to the world!

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
