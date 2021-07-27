Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yefi Chlarasasti

Shoesgirl | Shoes Store Landing Page

Yefi Chlarasasti
Yefi Chlarasasti
  • Save
Shoesgirl | Shoes Store Landing Page shoes shop landing page web design store
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my exploration for Shoes Shop Landing Page.
Feel free to leave feedback

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Yefi Chlarasasti
Yefi Chlarasasti

More by Yefi Chlarasasti

View profile
    • Like