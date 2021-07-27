Sarah Dang

Aurora+ app mobile ui design
My first couple of mock-ups I've created for a group project in a 1st year intro course to digital transformation! The project goal was to create an idea of a social platform for young users struggling with productivity, mental health or keeping in touch with pals during COVID-19 restrictions. We wanted to spice things up with a pet (a 'Roarie') that the user takes care of as you log and complete your individual tasks. You can also view your friends' Roaries 🐶✨

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
