My first couple of mock-ups I've created for a group project in a 1st year intro course to digital transformation! The project goal was to create an idea of a social platform for young users struggling with productivity, mental health or keeping in touch with pals during COVID-19 restrictions. We wanted to spice things up with a pet (a 'Roarie') that the user takes care of as you log and complete your individual tasks. You can also view your friends' Roaries 🐶✨