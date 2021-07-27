Chump Club

Thanks Luv

Thanks Luv womenindesign womenofcreation creative colourfuldesign boldcolours pinkandred clashingcolours colourclash zebraprint thanksluv thankyoucard thanks typographyart scriptfont funwithtype typographydesign typography illustration illustrator adobeillustator
This is just something which I find myself saying a lot, especially as a British lass (there's nothing we love more than our pleases & thank yous).Fairwater Script is one of my most beloved fonts and I use it all the time, because I find it to be SO diverse. UGH, just get a load of those curves! And we've got some more zebra print going on here, naturally.

