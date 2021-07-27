Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samson Gilbert Nota
Fluirbase

Gentract - Business Card Design

Samson Gilbert Nota
Fluirbase
Samson Gilbert Nota for Fluirbase
Hire Us
  • Save
Gentract - Business Card Design business card logo illustration typography design branding business
Gentract - Business Card Design business card logo illustration typography design branding business
Download color palette
  1. Mockup 03.png
  2. Mockup 02.png

Approved Business Card Design for Gentract Services, a mechanical & electrical workshop based in Mutare. They provide repair and maintenance services for agricultural, mining machinery and generators. They have undertaken major projects throughout Zimbabwe. I love how it rolled out at the end, the colors, structure and typography.

==============
Let us know what you think 💬

E4be789a1dba3bd0a472926051e08728
Rebound of
Gentract - Logo Design
By Samson Gilbert Nota
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Fluirbase
Fluirbase
A full-cycle innovative digital product design agency.
Hire Us

More by Fluirbase

View profile
    • Like