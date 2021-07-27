Website | Crypto currency exchange | Concept

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Website for exchanging cryptocurrency from digital money to real ones. The design was inspired by the bull run, and the green candlestick, so the main color is green.
I make the primary focus on the mobile application to show that the service has despite the website, its own application for the same exchanging as on the web.
What do you think about the concept?🤔
Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com