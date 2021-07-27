Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website | Crypto currency exchange | Concept

Website | Crypto currency exchange | Concept blockchain cryptocurrency webflow wix figma tilda binance landing green color web design ripple ethereum bitcoin crypto ux ui
Website for exchanging cryptocurrency from digital money to real ones. The design was inspired by the bull run, and the green candlestick, so the main color is green.

I make the primary focus on the mobile application to show that the service has despite the website, its own application for the same exchanging as on the web.

What do you think about the concept?🤔

Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com

