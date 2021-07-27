Thom Niessink

Some Sketches - Behance project #2

  1. Craft_VDEF.jpg
  2. Snarky_VDEF.jpg
  3. Swell_VDEF.jpg

I've published a small collection of single word lettering sketches I've created over the last few months on my behance. You can check it here if you like:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123760451/Some-Sketches

