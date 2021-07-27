Shayan D Sharma

Grab_a_Ticket_UI

Grab_a_Ticket_UI ui ux design illustration ui ux user uiux graphic design ui
Hey Dribbblers,
We are really getting bored now a days. Let's have a refreshment.
Let's go for a movie.
Here I've presented the UI of a Movie ticket booking app. Let me know your thoughts.
If you loved it, don't forget to press 'L'.

Thanks.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
