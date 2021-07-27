Reminder Tote Bag Illustration

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the creatives out there suffering from perfectionism, imposter syndrome, anxiety, or otherwise: know that you ARE allowed to be successful. You ARE allowed to try new things, even if you’re not an expert at them yet. You ARE allowed to celebrate creative growth. And maybe most importantly, you ARE allowed to define what success means to you - and it might be totally different than how I define it for myself. And that’s okay. Always remember you’re worthy of the very best the world has to offer <3 This tote is for sale on my website if you'd like to carry this reminder around with you.