Reminder Tote Bag Illustration

For the creatives out there suffering from perfectionism, imposter syndrome, anxiety, or otherwise: know that you ARE allowed to be successful. You ARE allowed to try new things, even if you’re not an expert at them yet. You ARE allowed to celebrate creative growth. And maybe most importantly, you ARE allowed to define what success means to you - and it might be totally different than how I define it for myself. And that’s okay. Always remember you’re worthy of the very best the world has to offer <3 This tote is for sale on my website if you'd like to carry this reminder around with you.