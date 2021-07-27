Product label Design & Packaging Design

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have extensive experience Product Packaging & Label Design knowledge. I'm Designing Unique Product Packaging, Label designing, Logo, Flyer, Banner Ads & Many more... So Let's get started now ...
Click Link For A New Design
http://bit.ly/Label_Designn
⍟➲MY SERVICE ...
☛ CBD Product Label
☛ Supplement Label
☛ Cosmetics Product Label & Packaging
☛ Hemp, Cannabis & Marijuana Product Label
☛ Packaging Box Label
☛ amazon + eBay Product Label
☛ And Many more, you can ask me what you want.
⍟➲WE PROVIDE ... Print-ready / Editable Source file .
All file format ( Ai, EPS , SVG, PDF, High Quality PNG file & JPG file ) 24/7 VIP SUPPORT
If you have any Questions about Label Design feel free to message,
I do work 24/7
THANKS
Designn_prof
https://www.fiverr.com/designn_prof