我尝试制作程序化植物，它们基于几个基础形状，根据不同的排列和配色规则生成大量各式各样的植物，有花朵、有绿叶，这正是夏天我在窗外、街道、公园看到的景象。

I tried to make procedural plants, which are based on a few basic shapes and generate a large variety of plants according to different rules of arrangement and color matching. There are flowers and green leaves, which is exactly what I see outside my window, on the street and in the park during the summer time.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123812317/SUMMER-FLOWERS