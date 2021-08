æˆ‘å°è¯•åˆ¶ä½œç¨‹åºåŒ–æ¤ç‰©ï¼Œå®ƒä»¬åŸºäºŽå‡ ä¸ªåŸºç¡€å½¢çŠ¶ï¼Œæ ¹æ®ä¸åŒçš„æŽ’åˆ—å’Œé è‰²è§„åˆ™ç”Ÿæˆå¤§é‡å„å¼å„æ ·çš„æ¤ç‰©ï¼Œæœ‰èŠ±æœµã€æœ‰ç»¿å¶ï¼Œè¿™æ­£æ˜¯å¤å¤©æˆ‘åœ¨çª—å¤–ã€è¡—é“ã€å ¬å›­çœ‹åˆ°çš„æ™¯è±¡ã€‚

I tried to make procedural plants, which are based on a few basic shapes and generate a large variety of plants according to different rules of arrangement and color matching. There are flowers and green leaves, which is exactly what I see outside my window, on the street and in the park during the summer time.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123812317/SUMMER-FLOWERS