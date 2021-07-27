Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mohamed Sadiq

Redesigning the Trust Wallet App

Redesigning the Trust Wallet App adobe xd figma wallet crypto userinterface web app ux ui
Hi, Dribbblers

Today I redesign The UI of the Trust Wallet App. I'm using this app daily, so I decided to see what I can do to make the UI better.

Your feedback about this design is valuable for me.

_
My website : mohamedsadiq.com
Please follow me on Instagram : http://Instagram.com/_mohamedsadiq
Email : hey@mohamedsadiq.com

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
