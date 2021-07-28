Hannah
Hannah
Veeqo
Hannah for Veeqo
Track your parcel
A fictitious approach created by Junior developers and designers at Veeqo, to create a detailed tracking parcel service for the end consumers. This will provide them a better visibility about where your parcel is and when you can expect to receive it. 📅

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
