Stickerbox | Selfie AI

Stickerbox | Selfie AI wireframe interface design clean design fun ai mobile app mobile app minimal ios ux ui camera selfie sticker
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg
  4. bg_dribbble.mp4
  5. 04.jpg

Stickerbox is a cross-messenger app that creates stickers based on your own face with the help of artificial intelligence.

See the Case Study on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/124165503/Stickerbox-Selfie-AI

Thanks!

