Coinrule Trading Onboarding Flow

Coinrule Trading Onboarding Experience

When new traders arrive in the first time on Coinrule, most of the them are often confused on how to get started with their trading experience based and they can't really project themselves to explore the product.

To solve this problem, we’ve decided to optimize the onboarding to focus on understand your trading goals and strategies and display trading strategy recommendations.

We developed a new onboarding experience, who gives to the user a taste of the interesting trading strategies you can try out with Coinrule.

Try live: https://coinrule.com/