P LogoMark

Hello Everyone, I have been trying to solve and tell a visual story of an educational organization. I have very enoyed a lot to create the logomark because at that time I have explored many interesting things that is the part of this visual story.
Hope you like this mark. If you want to learn about the concept let me know.
Need help on meaningful logo branding and storytelling? Feel free to reach out.
MY FB Business Page: https://www.facebook.com/colortypebd
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das