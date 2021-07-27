Liv Bishop

Summer Farmers' Market

Summer Farmers' Market
It’s a habit of mine - a “self care ritual” if you will - to wake up early on a Saturday morning and tote my art supplies and sketchbook to the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, ready to capture the characters I spot walking through the strip of nature’s goodies. Sketched on paper, colored in Procreate.

