Summer Farmers' Market

It’s a habit of mine - a “self care ritual” if you will - to wake up early on a Saturday morning and tote my art supplies and sketchbook to the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, ready to capture the characters I spot walking through the strip of nature’s goodies. Sketched on paper, colored in Procreate.