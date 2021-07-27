Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Melisa Bhagwandin

Gradient Icons - On Light and Dark

Melisa Bhagwandin
Melisa Bhagwandin
Hire Me
  • Save
Gradient Icons - On Light and Dark illustration vector icons gradient minimal ui branding logo design flat sketchapp iconography
Gradient Icons - On Light and Dark illustration vector icons gradient minimal ui branding logo design flat sketchapp iconography
Download color palette
  1. Gradient_icons_light.png
  2. Gradient_icons_dark.png

Created some gradient icons to represent unique software tools. Gradients were used to represent the union of two systems. Light and dark versions were created.

Melisa Bhagwandin
Melisa Bhagwandin
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Melisa Bhagwandin

View profile
    • Like