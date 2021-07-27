Ayush

My First Digital Portrait Art

Recently I downloaded the painting tool Krita is much better than photoshop, It has a lot of pre-installed brush options, and also the control system is really fluent to draw quick artwork... it's free to use, lag-free (Comparatable for any kind of PC), and lightweight software. My experience is really good with this.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
