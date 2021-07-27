Visar Uka

Tattoo aftercare e-commerce

Visar Uka
Visar Uka
  • Save
Tattoo aftercare e-commerce website shop e-commerce @ux @ui clean @minimal @concept
Download color palette

➡️ New e-commerce shot done.

Here is a quick preview for mobile of the new e-commerce that I have already finish it. It's a aftercare tattoo cream and it was very special to work on it! Never stop working on yourself and your skills.

Tell me in the comments if you like it!

Don't forget to follow me for more inspirational posts like this! 😍

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Visar Uka
Visar Uka

More by Visar Uka

View profile
    • Like