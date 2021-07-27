Ira Derenskaya

Childhood memories

Childhood memories teenager ctuie cute girl vacation window meal reading book house childhood buckwheat eating breakfast dinner character design flat style vector illustration
Surfing the waves of my memory, I found out that the calmest and safest place in the word in my childhood was grandparent’s house and nothing was better but sitting near the red radio, reading a book and eating the buckwheat with butter and sugar.

