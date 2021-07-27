MeGusta | Restaurant Booking Homepage

Hi there!

We have a lot of experience in UX audit and research. And some times our clients ask us to create design concepts based on the UX audit conclusions. This is the MeGusta website, one example of the design concept for a client who wanted to see a result after the research and discovery stage. On this website, you can be a Consumer or Provider. The first one is discovering local restaurants and can book some of them. The second one can create restaurants profile and events.



This is the Homepage for User, who signed up on Me Gusta, but didn’t use it before. Let's try to see the experience of the website of gastronomy through consumer's eyes.

MeGusta gives you a unique possibility to find the best place and book it for you and your friends for dinner, wine tasting, or chef master class. Open new places and fill your life with new emotions.

