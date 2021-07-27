Visiting Card Design

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I will design an awesome business card, name card or visiting card.
Single or Double sided
Modern minimalist designs
High Resolution 300 dpi print ready files
Friendly communication
On-time Delivery
100% satisfaction
>> OPTIONAL ADDONS FOR LOGO AND STATIONERY DESIGN AVAILABLE
Here's what I'll need
Logo
Company Name
Company Address
Your name and title
Contact numbers, email and website
Any other information you will like to display on card
Order NOW and get your business cards in just a couple of days.
Message me for any questions! I will love to hear from you.
here is my freelancer link:
https://www.freelancer.com/u/imOliur
Email:myselfoli568988@gmail.com
Whats App Number:+880 1990568988