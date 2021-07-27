Badi

Investments help app

Badi
Badi
  • Save
Investments help app modern design clean ui application design web design ui ux app interface minimal mobile chart graphs dashboard dark theme finance app financial services fintech ios ui ux mobile app
Download color palette

Hello beautiful people ✋

Do you like it? Press “L”.
___________________

𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀
👉 badich.dsn@gmail.com

𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 👇
Instagram

Badi
Badi
UI UX expert designer, Pixels lover

More by Badi

View profile
    • Like