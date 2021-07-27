Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
wallme.std

Tahes Mobile App

Tahes Mobile App uiux designer uxui product designer ui design ux uiux ui
Hello Guys !
Background this app
Health is the most important thing in sports life is a necessity to keep the body fit
WHO recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week for healthy adults.

The intake of nutrients consumed greatly affects the level of health, nutritional patterns that are not in accordance with the needs can cause health problems such as obesity
(Healthy food, workout, personal trainer)

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
