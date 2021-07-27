Online Doctor Consultation Telemedicine Portal

Hello Folks! Really wanna share with you this design for a Online Doctor Consultation Portal!

In a nutshell: you find a doctor for a session and make an appointment with them in a free time slot. The doctor can prescribe tests, leave a report about the session, and write a prescription for medications. There is a video call option and there is a chat option.

👨🏻‍⚕️ You can filter your doctor's choice by appointment cost, rating, or work experience. In the middle screen — selecting a doctor after filling in the filters. You can swipe doctor cards to the right and left + select the doctor you like.

