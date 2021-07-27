Rija

Vintage Industrial Typeface

Rija
Rija
  • Save
Vintage Industrial Typeface icon app typography ui design vector logo illustration minimal classic vintage ux graphic design family branding
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Northden is Industrial typeface font with a masculine style that is suitable for your design needs that need a classic, vintage touch, but still modern. This font is perfect, for any logo, product label, poster or design. This font is available in 2 styles, clean and rough.

Rija
Rija

More by Rija

View profile
    • Like