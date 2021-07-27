Marcos Abdallah

Present

dreamlike dream editorial illustration now moment present moment texture floating poster gig poster illustration surreal vintage noise grit abstract
This was supposed to have like a deep meaning about being present, the passage of time and me turning 27 earlier this month. Didn't turned out as I was expecting, but still thought it had a nice visual appeal. Enjoy!

