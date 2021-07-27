Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mortgage Link Inc | Branding | Mortgage & Lending Services

Mortgage Link Inc is an online lending marketplace headquartered in the United States. The business platform allows potential borrowers to connect with multiple loan operators to find optimal terms for loans(Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)

Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting Caring, Reassuring and Warm.
Business Name: Mortgage Link Inc
Niche: Finance
Sub-niche: Mortgage & Lending
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

