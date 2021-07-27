Mortgage Link Inc | Branding | Mortgage & Lending Services

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Mortgage Link Inc is an online lending marketplace headquartered in the United States. The business platform allows potential borrowers to connect with multiple loan operators to find optimal terms for loans(Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)
Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting Caring, Reassuring and Warm.
Business Name: Mortgage Link Inc
Niche: Finance
Sub-niche: Mortgage & Lending
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content