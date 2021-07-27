Wellington Trindade - UI Designer

Daily UI 004

Wellington Trindade - UI Designer
Wellington Trindade - UI Designer
  • Save
Daily UI 004 illustration icon ux ui design app
Download color palette

Calculadora no desafio do Daily UI 004, queria fugir um pouco do comum e fiz a UI da tela em outra posição, espero que gostem. 😄

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Wellington Trindade - UI Designer
Wellington Trindade - UI Designer

More by Wellington Trindade - UI Designer

View profile
    • Like