Hello everyone👋

I would like to share e-commerce App conceptual design.

It's minimal, modern, and eye catching.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thoughts.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 👍🏽

Tools: #Figma #Illustrator

I’am available for new projects! Drop me a message at hijemswood@gmail.com

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching. 🤘

Instagram: www.instagram.com/creativetrick

Behance: www.behance.net/creativetrick