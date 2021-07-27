Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
e-commerce app

e-commerce app minimal user interface graphic design 3d icon flat figma ecommerce creative concept clean app design mobile app logo design ui app mobile ux branding
Hello everyone👋
I would like to share e-commerce App conceptual design.
It's minimal, modern, and eye catching.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thoughts.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 👍🏽

Tools: #Figma #Illustrator

I’am available for new projects! Drop me a message at hijemswood@gmail.com

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching. 🤘

Instagram: www.instagram.com/creativetrick
Behance: www.behance.net/creativetrick

